Owners of new home make grisly discovery 15 years after former owner vanished in France

New owners renovating a house in eastern France made the shock discovery of a human skeleton that are likely that of a former owner who vanished 15 years ago, prosecutors said Monday.

"A corpse reduced to a skeleton was found on Saturday afternoon" in Erstroff, just across the border from German city Saarbruecken, said Olivier Glady, prosecutor in nearby town Sarreguemines.

The remains were found "in a difficult-to-access spot under the roof whose entrance was almost hidden," Glady told AFP Monday.

The new owners were renovating the home after buying it in 2023 following the death of the former owner's widow.

"While looking for the source of rainwater leaking into the roof structure, one of the owners entered the cubbyhole almost without realizing, and found the skeletal remains inside," Glady said.

The body "is very likely" that of the former owner, who disappeared in 2009 when he was aged 81, he added.

This file photo shows public prosecutor of Sarreguemines, Olivier Glady, addressing the media in Sarreguemines, France, on August 7, 2023. JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Local police are investigating the cause of death, and the remains have been sent to Strasbourg for forensic examination, Squadron Leader Benoit Vautrin said, according to regional newspaper Le Republicain Lorrain.

Le Republicain Lorrain reported that the man's disappearance had gone unresolved despite numerous intensive searches of the area. The newspaper identified the man as Aloïs Iffly.

His wife died in 2020, prompting the sale of the house.

"The scene where the body was found hints at suicide," prosecutor Glady said, adding that a rope was found still hanging in the attic.