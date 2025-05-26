Sixth escaped New Orleans jail inmate captured

A sixth inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month has been captured, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Monday. Four of the escapees remain at large.

Inmate Lenton Vanburen was detained in Baton Rouge, Murrill said on social media. No details on his capture were immediately provided.

Vanburen was originally serving time for a parole violation, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal carrying of a weapon, Murrill said. Vanburen will now face additional charges related to the escape, Murrill said.

The 10 inmates broke out of the jail on May 16, and three were captured in the first 24 hours after their escape.

Surveillance video showd several inmates forcing open a cell door at about 12:22 a.m. CDT on May 16 and breaching a wall behind the cell's toilet. At around 1 a.m., video showed the inmates fleeing the building through a nearby loading dock, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

The escape went unnoticed by the sheriff's office until approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday. At the time of the escape, no sheriff's deputy was assigned to the area where the inmates initiated the jailbreak.

At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the escape of the 10 inmates, including a maintenance worker at the jail, who was accused of shutting off water to a cell that the inmates used in the escape by removing a toilet from the wall.