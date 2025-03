Motorcyclist swallowed by sinkhole in South Korea's capital found dead

Seoul, South Korea — A motorcyclist who fell into a cavernous sinkhole that opened on a Seoul street was found dead after an overnight search, officials in South Korea's capital said Tuesday. The roughly 65-foot-wide, 65-foot-deep sinkhole appeared at an intersection in the Myeongil-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul on Monday afternoon, swallowing the motorcyclist and injuring a woman whose van was passing over the site, according to safety and emergency offices.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, was found before noon on Tuesday, emergency officer Kim Chang Seob told a televised briefing.

Kim said the man was found wearing a helmet and motorcycle boots, and that rescue workers found his Japanese-made motorcycle and mobile phone before reaching his body. Kim said rescuers used excavators, shovels and other equipment to find him.

An investigator takes photos of a sinkhole outside a plant shop on a road in Seoul, South Korea, March 25, 2025. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

Kim said the injured woman didn't fall into the sinkhole and she sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the sinkhole was under investigation.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited the site on Monday night and asked authorities to determine the cause of the sinkhole and to prevent recurrences of similar incidents.

Police stand guard behind cordons near a sinkhole on a six-way road in Seoul, March 25, 2025. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty

It was the second sinkhole to open suddenly on a Seoul street in less than a year.

In August, a smaller sinkhole opened suddenly and swallowed an SUV in Seoul, injuring the two occupants of the vehicle. Photos from the scene showed a white sport utility vehicle engulfed in the eight-foot-deep hole that appeared on a street at about 11 a.m. local time.