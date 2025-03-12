We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The dramatic rise in home values over the past few years has transformed many properties into valuable assets that can be tapped for financial flexibility. Right now, for example, the average homeowner now has access to more than $300,000 in equity, creating opportunities for home equity to fund home improvements, debt consolidation or other major life expenses. So, for millions of Americans, their home is no longer just a place to live — it's potentially their largest financial resource.

But that isn't the only selling point. Today's high-rate landscape has also created a challenging environment for borrowers, but home equity loans to home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and even cash-out refinancing offer lower average rates than most other types of borrowing right now. As a result, these equity products have emerged as a compelling alternative to high-rate borrowing options like credit cards or personal loans.

But just because you have access to your home equity doesn't necessarily mean you should use it. Before tapping in, it's crucial to understand the decisions that will shape your financial future. After all, making the right choices now can mean the difference between financial empowerment and unnecessary risk.

3 simple (but important) home equity decisions to make right now

Let's explore a few simple but critical decisions every homeowner should make before tapping into their home equity.

Decide whether tapping into your equity is necessary

It can be tempting to use your home equity for a variety of reasons — paying off high-interest debt, funding home improvements, covering emergency expenses or even investing in other ventures. And with today's average home equity loan rates significantly lower than credit card or personal loan rates, it may seem like a clear decision. However, using your home equity comes with serious consequences if you default on your payments. That's because, unlike unsecured debt, home equity loans and HELOCs are secured by your home, meaning that if you fail to repay, you could lose your house.

So, before taking the plunge, ask yourself: Do I actually need this money, or am I borrowing just because I can? If the funds are for a necessary purpose — such as a major home repair, tuition or consolidating high-interest debt — it might be a good move. On the other hand, if you're considering using your equity for non-essential expenses, such as a vacation or a new car, it may be wise to think twice. Borrowing against your home should be a strategic financial decision, not an impulsive one.

Decide whether the extra costs are worth it (and whether the timeline works)

Home equity loans and HELOCs aren't free money. There are often closing costs, origination fees and sometimes appraisal fees that add to the cost of borrowing. In some cases, these costs can be rolled into the loan, but that ultimately increases the amount you owe and the interest you'll pay over time. It's important to factor in these expenses when determining whether using your home equity is truly beneficial.

The timing also matters. If you need cash immediately, a HELOC might provide quicker access to funds compared to a home equity loan or a cash-out refinance, which could take weeks to process. But even a HELOC won't be a quick fix, as most require appraisals and have a long approval process. So, before committing, compare the full costs — including interest rates, fees and repayment terms — and how immediate your financial needs are to decide whether using your equity makes sense both financially and within your timeline.

Decide whether you want a fixed-rate or variable option

When borrowing against your home equity, you typically have a choice between fixed- and variable-rate options. A home equity loan usually comes with a fixed interest rate, meaning your payments remain the same throughout the loan term. This is ideal if you prefer predictable payments and want to lock in a rate while interest rates are relatively low.

On the other hand, a HELOC usually has a variable rate, which means your interest rate (and monthly payments) could fluctuate over time based on market conditions. While HELOCs often start with lower interest rates than home equity loans, they can become more expensive if rates rise. Some lenders also offer a hybrid HELOC that allows you to lock in a portion of your balance at a fixed rate, giving you some predictability while retaining flexibility.

Consider your risk tolerance and financial stability when making this decision. If you prefer certainty and steady payments, a fixed-rate loan is the way to go. If you anticipate paying off the balance quickly and are comfortable with some risk, a variable-rate HELOC might be a more flexible choice.

The bottom line

Home equity can be a valuable financial tool, but only when used wisely. Deciding whether to tap into it, understanding the true costs and choosing between fixed and variable rates are critical steps in making a smart financial decision. Before borrowing against your home, take the time to evaluate your needs, compare your options, and ensure that your decision aligns with your long-term financial goals. After all, your home is more than just an asset — it's your security, and making the right choices now can help protect it for the future.