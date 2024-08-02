Simone Biles seemingly digs at Donald Trump after historic Olympic win: "I love my black job"

Simone Biles proved once again this week why she's called the greatest of all time after she became the first American gymnast to win the Olympic individual all-around competition twice. And as she and the world celebrated her accomplishments, she also chimed in with a comment on social media seeming to take a dig at former President Donald Trump.

"I love my black job," she tweeted Friday, reposting images of her showing off her gold medal and silver "GOAT" necklace.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

It's a reference to something that Trump, the GOP nominee for president, said during his June debate against President Biden and reiterated during an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists' conference on Wednesday, a day before Biles' individual all-around win.

Speaking to interviewer Rachel Scott of ABC News at the conference, Trump was asked to explain his misleading claim that "millions and millions of people" crossing the U.S.-Mexico border "happen to be taking Black jobs."

When Scott asked what a "Black job" is, Trump responded, "A Black job is anybody that has a job. They're taking the employment away from Black people."

Since his initial remarks at the debate, people on social media have been commenting about what "Black jobs" are, and sharing some examples of their own.

One doctor, for example, posted a video of herself "heading to my Black Job" on June 28, saying "Black pediatricians are awesome," while a general surgery resident posted a photo of herself in scrubs, captioned "me at my black job."

And some politicians got in on the trend. "Donald Trump is about to find out being the President of the United States is a Black job," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on July 22, alongside a photo of him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump is about to find out being the President of the United States is a Black job. pic.twitter.com/IUQtG06Jsb — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) July 22, 2024

Trump's comments in the interview Wednesday just renewed the attention.

"You know what a Black job? It's Vice President of the United States of America," Jessica Tarlov, host of Fox News' "The Five," said on the network after his remarks.

"Fun Fact: Donald Trump took a black job when he succeeded Obama, but then he got fired," Alex Cole, a writer for Newsitics, tweeted.

Trump has not responded to Biles' comments.