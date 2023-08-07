Paramount to sell publisher Simon & Schuster to private equity giant KKR for $1.62 billion

Paramount has struck a deal to sell Simon & Schuster to private-equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion, an agreement that comes after a federal judge blocked the publisher's purchase by rival Penguin Random House because of concerns that competition would shrink in the book market.

Simon & Schuster will become a standalone private company after the all-cash deal is completed, the media giant said in a Monday statement. (Paramount Global, which owns Simon & Schuster, is also CBS News' parent company.)

Simon & Schuster, where authors include Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward, is one of the so-called "Big Five" of New York publishing, with others including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins Publishing, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan.

HarperCollins, owned by Rupert Murdoch's NewsCorp, had reportedly been interested in buying Simon & Schuster.

"All of the executives at Simon & Schuster who met with KKR came away from those conversations impressed with the depth of KKR's interest in our business and their commitment to helping us grow, thrive and become an even stronger company," said Jonathan Karp, president and CEO of Simon & Schuster, in a statement.

Paramount, formerly ViacomCBS, put Simon & Schuster on the market in 2020 as it prepared to enter a crowded streaming space. Later that year, it announced a $2.2 billion deal with Penguin Random House, the world's largest publishing house.

However, that deal began to fall apart when the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the merger in November 2021. Paramount eventually scuttled the deal a month after a federal judge blocked the sale over antitrust concerns in November 2022.

With reporting by the Associated Press.