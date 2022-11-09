3 signs you need a walk-in tub

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can't put a price on your health and safety – and to ensure both, you may be willing to pay extra for big-ticket items like bathtubs.

If you're a senior and have mobility issues or other concerns about showers or standard tubs, then you may want to consider a walk-in tub. A walk-in tub is equipped with a watertight door, allowing consumers to walk right into the tub and sit with ease.

The cost of walk-in tubs varies depending on the tub type, features (hydromassage, specialty jets, two seats, etc.) and installation. It can range anywhere from $2,000 for a basic walk-in tub to $20,000 for a luxury, spa-like tub with a variety of special features.

There are several options and discounts available to lower the costs and to still get the tub you desire.

3 signs a walk-in tub is right for you

An easily accessible tub with a low step, seats and whirlpool jets may sound lush, but it actually may be necessary for millions of people. If you're already considering a walk-in tub, then chances are you have several good reasons.

But just in case, here are three other reasons why you may need a walk-in tub.

You're concerned about safety

If you have mobility issues or have concerns about falling, then a walk-in tub provides some peace of mind. Some companies also offer wheelchair-accessible tubs.

Walk-in tubs are easy to access and come with safety features to help prevent falls – a critically important feature considering the overwhelming number of U.S. seniors who report falls each year. In fact, falls suffered by older adults (age 65 and up) cost $50 billion in medical costs each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which noted Medicare and Medicaid help cover some of the expenses.

Manufacturing company Kohler, which sells a variety of walk-in tubs, describes its high-tech safety features on its website.

"Our extra-wide door, ultra-low step-in and easy-to-grip handrails were designed by KOHLER to keep you safe and secure. At just 3", our step-in is one of the lowest you'll find anywhere, and our Fast Drain Technology helps the bath drain more efficiently, allowing for a safe exit every time you bathe," the company notes.



You're looking for muscle or pain relief

Walk-in tubs include safety features like easy-to-grip handrails and an extra wide door, but they also can come with therapeutic, spa-like features, too.

At Kohler, for example, you can get a bathtub with a heated back, massaging air jets and hydrotherapy whirlpool jets that "rejuvenate your entire body."

"Enjoy hydrotherapy for physical wellness, a heated backrest that keeps you warm throughout your soak and whirlpool jets that massage your spine, calves and feet to relieve pain and massage sore muscles. Revel in the soothing benefits of a walk-in tub that leaves you feeling refreshed and invigorated," Kohler explains.

Some of these special features may boost the price, but it may be worth it if you suffer from certain medical conditions.

"Hydrotherapy involves the use of water for soothing pains and treating certain medical conditions," the CDC explains online, adding that "people with medical conditions, such as burns, septic ulcers, lesions, amputations, and arthritis, can benefit from the effects of sitting in warm water."

Just remember to compare tub types and determine how much you're willing to spend.

You value comfort

Safety and spa-like features help prevent medical emergencies and massage your muscles – two important things to help maintain your health, especially as you get older.

Aside from the whirlpool jets, there are also other comfort features offered by walk-in tub manufacturers such as a hand shower, fast drain and extra wide seat.

In general, bathing in a walk-in tub is more comfortable than a standard tub, which is harder to get in and out of. Plus, it enables you to continue living independently.

