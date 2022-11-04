We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you or a loved one has trouble stepping in and out of a standard bathtub but you don't want to switch solely to showers, then a walk-in tub may be the perfect solution.

A walk-in tub works exactly how it sounds: You can open a watertight door and walk right into a tub. They often come equipped with benches or handrails for extra assistance. Many also come with additional spa-like features to help massage your muscles so you can sit back and relax.

These types of tubs are particularly convenient for people with limited mobility or balance issues. Elderly people concerned about falling also get peace of mind by investing in walk-in tubs. Falls are common in the U.S., particularly among seniors, impacting nearly, 3 million senior citizens every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Are you considering investing in a walk-in tub?

How much does a walk-in tub cost?

Ultimately, it depends on what type of tub you want and how much you're willing to pay.

Given the variety of options, there's not one standard price for walk-in tubs. They come in various shapes and sizes and have different features. Plus, you'll likely need to pay for installation.

The pricing can vary dramatically – from $2,000 for a standard walk-in tub without installation to $25,000 or more for a premium tub with extra features and installation, according to manufacturing company Kohler.

Here's a breakdown based on the type of tub you desire, according to Kohler (see more details here).

Tub type (Tub only) Average price Standard walk-in (no added features) $2,000-$5,000 Hydromassage walk-in $5,000-$10,000 Specialty walk-in (two seats, combination tub and shower and more) $2,500-$15,000 Premium walk-in (includes advanced features like a heated backrest, jets, hand shower and more) $7,000-$20,000

As you can see above, the total cost of a walk-in tub varies greatly. If you want to install the tub yourself, you can definitely cut the cost a bit. You can also save money by looking for available discounts and excluding features you don't need.

Kohler, for example, offers up to $1,500 off to some customers. You can request a free quote. Just answer a few questions about features you're interested in and who you're purchasing for.

How to choose a walk-in tub

Shopping for walk-in tubs can seem overwhelming. There are a lot of different options and features to choose from. As you decide what makes sense for you or a loved one, here are some factors to consider.

Cost : Take into consideration what kind of tub you want and scan for special features like whirlpool jets, a heated backrest, hydrotherapy and more. The more features you add on the more expensive the product. Remember, installation is extra - between $2,500 and $8,000 (including removal of your old tub), according to Kohler.

: Take into consideration what kind of tub you want and scan for special features like whirlpool jets, a heated backrest, hydrotherapy and more. The more features you add on the more expensive the product. Remember, installation is extra - between $2,500 and $8,000 (including removal of your old tub), according to Kohler. Size: Before picking out a tub, make sure to measure your space and see what realistic room you have. The walk-in tub you choose should be around the same size or slightly smaller than your current tub. The majority of walk-in tubs are around 40 inches high versus the average 20-inch height of standard tubs, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA).

Before picking out a tub, make sure to measure your space and see what realistic room you have. The walk-in tub you choose should be around the same size or slightly smaller than your current tub. The majority of walk-in tubs are around 40 inches high versus the average 20-inch height of standard tubs, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA). Type of t ub : In the chart above, you likely noticed there are different types of tubs to choose from. The NCOA says there are four common types of tubs to know: Whirlpool tubs with jets, soaker tubs that allow water up to your neck, bariatric tubs with extra large doors and seats and wheelchair-accessible tubs that comply with ADA requirements.

t : In the chart above, you likely noticed there are different types of tubs to choose from. The NCOA says there are four common types of tubs to know: Whirlpool tubs with jets, soaker tubs that allow water up to your neck, bariatric tubs with extra large doors and seats and wheelchair-accessible tubs that comply with ADA requirements. Qualifying for assistance: If you're looking for assistance with purchasing a walk-in tub, see if you're eligible for government assistance. There are some opportunities available via the Department of Veterans Affairs for veterans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture offers loans and grants to low-income adults in rural areas and there are some programs available through Medicaid (home and community-based services waiver), Kohler notes.

If you're looking for assistance with purchasing a walk-in tub, see if you're eligible for government assistance. There are some opportunities available via the Department of Veterans Affairs for veterans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture offers loans and grants to low-income adults in rural areas and there are some programs available through Medicaid (home and community-based services waiver), Kohler notes. Reviews: As you compare costs (look for discount opportunities or assistance) and products (types and features), you'll want to do some additional research. Most companies should include a link to product reviews. Check out what people have to say about the various types of tubs.

Click here to get a more detailed list of features and offerings from Kohler.