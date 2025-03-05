A gold investment can be particularly advantageous for investors in today's economic climate. Getty Images

Investing in gold hit an 11-year high in 2023, and it was easy to understand why. With inflation problematic that year, the need for a hedge against inflation increased, and since gold can provide that by maintaining its value in such economic periods, many turned to the precious metal for protection. But that investing interest didn't wane much in 2024 as the price of gold surpassed numerous price records throughout the year. And it's continued to do so in early 2025, with the price of the metal approaching $3,000 per ounce – almost $1,000 more than it was priced at in January 2024.

But these developments haven't reduced the benefits of investing in gold. Many would argue that they've reinforced the reasons for investing in the metal now. But how do you know, specifically, that it's not too late to invest in gold? Below, we'll detail three signs to look for now.

3 signs it's not too late to invest in gold

Not sure if you should make a move into the gold investing market now? Here are three signs that it could be worth doing:

Stock market uncertainty is still high

Stock market uncertainty has been high at the start of March as the market reacts to new economic policies enacted by the current presidential administration, amid other developments. Whenever stocks perform in a volatile fashion investors should consider turning to gold, and now is no exception. Gold is known as a reliable portfolio diversification tool, thanks to its ability to remain steady in value when other assets like stocks and bonds falter. So, adding some gold to your portfolio now can be beneficial. Just be sure to follow the common investing advice by limiting it to 10% or less of your overall portfolio and remember that gold is more of an income protector versus an income producer.

Inflation keeps increasing

Inflation increased in October. And again in November, December and January. So, if you haven't yet invested in gold to hedge against inflation, now would be a good time to do so. If the next inflation reading to be released on March 12 again shows the rate increasing in February, you'll be happy to have the help gold can provide. Because of that reliable value, particularly during inflationary periods, it makes sense to add gold to your broader portfolio now. And with so many ways to do so, there's likely a way that gold can personally benefit you this March, securing your money against future fluctuations to come.

Prices are rising

The price of gold broke multiple price records in 2024 and continued to do so in 2025, underlining the steady interest in the metal now. While this can make buying the metal now a bit prohibitive, it also sets up prospective investors for a potential quick profit, too. As noted, gold is generally better to be relied upon as a portfolio diversifier and hedge against inflation. But with a consistently rising price, with the right approach, investors can earn a profit by acting now. Waiting, however, could put the price of the metal out of reach, perhaps permanently. So consider acting while the price is still affordable, even if it means investing in smaller, fractional gold to capitalize on current market conditions.

The bottom line

If you haven't yet invested in gold, consider doing so this March. With stock market uncertainty a valid concern, inflation still problematic (if cooled), and a rising price, investors can still easily benefit by pursuing gold now. Just be sure to do so in a nuanced and strategic manner to maximize your benefits and limit any overexposure.

