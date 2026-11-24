Sighle Williams keeps it simple.

"I just like to treat people the way I like to be treated," she told "CBS Mornings."

So when Williams, who'd spent her 37-year career making people smile at Mac's Drive Thru in Gainesville, Florida, was approached about having a documentary made about her last day, she was excited but a bit skeptical.

That short film, called "One Last Order," premieres on Netflix Tuesday and has already garnered awards from the Aspen Shortfest, Nantucket Film Festival, Miami Film Festival and more.

The movie documents Williams' final day on the job, but it also shows the side of Williams that her beloved customers didn't see, like how she raised five girls — her sister and niece's children — as her own. The film shares how she lived in a house for a while with no running water or electricity.

"I just did what I needed to do, I knew I needed to make sure they were straight, and I needed to make sure I went to work," she said.

When she went to work, she made everyone feel like she was glad to see them. She remembered people's orders.

On her last day at Mac's, her boss decided that every dollar made would go back into Williams' pocket as a retirement bonus. Community members lined up around the block and waited for up to four hours to say goodbye and give Williams one final order.

The whole thing made her feel on "top of the world," she told "CBS Mornings."

"I didn't even eat all day, I didn't go to the restroom all day," Williams said, "I was just so -- I wanted to acknowledge everybody and thank everybody for coming out, you know, sharing the love with me on my last day."

She ended up making a year's salary on that final day, but won't reveal how much she made.

"I don't want nobody to feel no type of way because, you know, I'm hamburgers and fries," she said.

Now that she's been retired for a couple of years, Williams has some time for herself.

"I'm traveling, I'm ready to go," she said. "With the film fests, I've been going to different places and enjoying myself."

When asked about where her drive comes from, she said, "Just be kind. Just be patient and, you know, don't take everything so serious."