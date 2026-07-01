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While tackling expensive debt is a smart financial decision, abandoning your retirement has consequences. ariya j/Getty Images

Managing debt and preparing for retirement are two of the biggest financial challenges most people face, but tackling both at the same time isn't always realistic. With credit card interest rates still elevated, household debt at record highs and the cost of everyday essentials increasing and continuing to strain budgets, many people are now forced to make difficult decisions about where each dollar should go.

For those trying to make progress on both their debt and their retirement planning, the question of whether it's better to pause retirement savings until debt is under control often comes up. And, at first glance, the answer may seem obvious. Eliminating debt can reduce monthly expenses, lower the interest costs and free up cash flow, potentially putting you in a stronger financial position, but stepping away from retirement contributions can also come at a cost.

And that, in turn, begs the question of which approach is the right one to take when you're balancing both your plans for retirement savings and paying off debt. So, should you ever stop contributing to your retirement to get rid of your debt? That's what we'll examine below.

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Should you stop contributing to retirement while paying off debt?

While every situation varies, stopping your retirement contributions isn't the best move in most cases. While aggressively paying off debt can make sense under certain circumstances, walking away from retirement savings altogether can create long-term costs that outweigh the short-term benefits.

That said, the right answer depends heavily on which debt you're carrying and what your employer is offering. If your employer still offers a 401(k) match, it's generally detrimental to walk away from it, even while paying down debt aggressively.

The average employer match is worth roughly 4% to 5% of your pay, and turning it down is effectively refusing a chunk of your compensation. For someone earning $75,000, that's thousands of dollars a year left on the table — money that would take years of investment growth to replace even if you eventually caught up on contributions.

Where the calculus shifts, though, is with high-rate, unsecured debt like credit cards. The average interest rate on credit card accounts currently carrying a balance sits above 21%, which is a figure few investment portfolios can reliably beat over time. Paying down a revolving balance that's accruing interest charges at that rate delivers a guaranteed "return" that a diversified 401(k) simply can't promise.

The situation gets murkier, though, when an employer match isn't offered, or it has been paused or eliminated. Without the match sweetening the deal, the argument for prioritizing retirement contributions over debt payoff weakens somewhat — though the tax deduction on traditional 401(k) contributions still has value. And, stepping away from retirement savings entirely, even temporarily, also means missing out on compounding growth that's difficult to make up later.

Age and timeline also matter. Someone in their 20s or 30s has decades for a portfolio to recover from a temporary pause in contributions, while someone closer to retirement has less room to make up lost ground. So, while there's no universal rule, the debt's interest rate relative to realistic investment returns is usually the clearest tiebreaker.

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Other options to consider when your debt feels unmanageable

If high-rate debt has reached the point where it's preventing you from saving for retirement altogether, simply shifting money from one goal to the other may not solve the underlying problem. Addressing the debt itself could create room in your budget to pursue both priorities instead.

For example, borrowers with significant unsecured debt may benefit from exploring their debt relief options, particularly if they can no longer realistically repay what they owe under the current terms. Depending on the situation, debt settlement could reduce the total amount owed, while debt consolidation can roll multiple payments into one monthly obligation with a lower interest rate.

Credit counseling can also be worth considering. A credit counseling agency may be able to help you create a workable budget, negotiate more manageable repayment terms through a debt management plan or identify other strategies that better fit your financial circumstances.

No matter what route you take, though, the key is to avoid viewing retirement savings and debt repayment as competing goals. The faster you regain control of high-rate debt, the sooner you may be able to increase retirement contributions without sacrificing your monthly budget.

The bottom line

You generally shouldn't stop contributing to retirement solely because you're paying off debt. While aggressively tackling expensive debt is often a smart financial decision, abandoning retirement savings completely, particularly if it means giving up an employer match, can have lasting consequences that are difficult to undo. So, instead of viewing the decision as all or nothing, consider finding a balance. Continue contributing enough to capture any employer match, prioritize paying off high-rate debt and explore debt relief options if your balances have become unmanageable. Taking this type of strategic approach can help you reduce today's financial stress without sacrificing tomorrow's retirement security.