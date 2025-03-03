This March could be a smart time for investors to put some money into gold. Getty Images

The timing surrounding your investing and savings choices is always important to get right, but particularly in recent years. With inflation surging and interest rates rising alongside it, it was critical that investors and savers made the right moves with their money and avoided costly mistakes. This was especially true for those considering alternative assets like gold. While gold can provide multiple benefits for your portfolio, it can also be risky if approached incorrectly. So the timing here needs to be just right.

With the price of the metal rising to new heights in 2025 – and the potential for the price per ounce to soon surpass $3,000 – many may be wondering about investing in the metal now. Below, we'll detail three reasons why it could be worth pursuing this March.

Should you invest in gold this March?

While each investor's preferences and risk tolerance differs, broadly speaking, a gold investment can be advantageous this March. Here are three reasons why:

It can hedge against rising inflation

Inflation has reversed its recent downward trend, increasing in October, November, December and January. Now at 3% – a full percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve wants – inflation is heading in the wrong direction. The next reading, to be released for February on March 12, could show it remaining hot. If that happens, some traditional investments may react negatively, underlining the benefit of having gold in your portfolio to offset that volatility. Gold is famously known as a hedge against inflation thanks to its ability to stay steady in price even when inflation ticks up. It makes sense, then, to add it to your portfolio now before that potential scenario becomes a reality.

It can diversify your portfolio

Portfolio diversification is always important, but is especially so now. By investing in gold early in the month, investors can add a valuable diversifier to a portfolio otherwise too heavily made up of stocks and bonds. And that can be a timely advantage this March as the Fed resumes its monthly meetings (the bank didn't meet in February). If lower interest rates are discussed, then gold prices (which tend to have an inverse relationship with rate policy) could rise, allowing investors to make a quick profit via an asset primarily known as a portfolio protector. And if higher rates for longer are discussed, gold prices could adjust downward, giving prospective investors a small window of opportunity to buy in at a slightly lower price. Either way, there may be an opening for savvy investors to exploit the market and Fed policy with gold this March.

The price could easily reach new record highs

The price of gold had a remarkable run in 2024, starting the year priced around $2,000 per ounce and ending close to $2,800 per ounce. New price records have already been broken in the opening months of 2025 with gold surpassing the $2,900 price point, inching closer to $3,000. This is a benefit for those who haven't yet invested in gold, as they could see their early March 2025 investment grow as soon as April. And since gold tends to only move upward over time, it could be one of the final times for investors to get started at an affordable entry price point.

The bottom line

A gold investment could be especially beneficial for many this March. But with the price elevated and its benefits not as well-known as some other assets, investors should be well-informed and strategic in their approach. That means limiting gold to 10% or less of your overall portfolio to allow other, more volatile investments to perform as intended as well. By keeping your gold investment limited, you can better improve your long-term chances of investing success across multiple asset classes.

