With inflation still higher (although lesser than it recently was) and the potential for a recession unknown, now is an important time to make smart financial decisions. While there's never a lot of flexibility when it comes to smart money moves; when many Americans are having difficulty making ends meet purchasing decisions take on an extra layer of caution.

For seniors in particular, many of whom are living on a tight budget based on retirement savings and Social Security, it's vital to make the right choice. It's vital to do the research and understand the pros and cons of products before jumping in.

When it comes to medical alert systems, for example, many seniors may benefit from the protection this product offers. It's a generally effective and reliable way to safeguard yourself and other adults in your home - and you won't have to pay top dollar to have one installed.

Should seniors buy medical alerts?

While everyone's personal circumstances and financial situation are different, medical alert systems can be advantageous for a wide swath of older adults. Here are three reasons why:

Medical alert systems are inexpensive

Prices for systems change based on the provider and the types of service you want. Overall, however, they won't be too high. They generally cost between $20 and $45 monthly, according to the National Council on Aging. That doesn't account for equipment or installation and activation costs, which can cost an additional $25-$100, approximately. The latter expense is one-time only, however. After that most seniors can expect to just pay the monthly bill unless they later decide to reduce or add features.

Medical alert systems can protect you 24/7

If you currently need the assistance of a nurse, medical provider or spouse then you already know how challenging it can be for that person. While you can't beat the comfort and security of someone else helping you, a medical alert system can be a worthwhile backup by providing around-the-clock protection. No matter when or where you need help, a system can notify family members, friends or even emergency services if needed. So while you may prefer the help someone else can provide you can rest easy knowing that a medical alert system will protect you even when they're not around.

Medical alert systems are transportable

Some people may associate a medical alert system with only being available in your home. But there are also on-the-go systems you can explore that allow you to have the security of a medical alert monitoring service even when you leave to do errands or other activities. Wearable devices like smartwatches or portable GPS-fall detection buttons can offer many, if not all, of the same features that a system installed in the home can. This can be particularly advantageous for seniors who like the benefits of an alert system but who still want to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

The bottom line

As mentioned, it's important to be judicious about purchases, particularly when every dollar counts. But for seniors, even those on a strict budget, the benefits of a medical alert system may outweigh the costs of having this extra layer of protection. These 24/7 systems are generally inexpensive and transportable - features that all adults can agree are important.

