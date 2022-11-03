We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are many different types of medical alerts to consider such as a smartwatch, mini medical alert button, mobile device, in-home device (no landline required) and more. Getty Images

If you're looking to keep your elderly parents or other family members protected, especially if they're living alone, then you'll want to invest in a medical alert system.

Accidents happen. Every year, 3 million senior citizens (age 65 and up) are treated for injuries related to falls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "Falling once doubles your chances of falling again," noted the CDC, adding that only half of the elderly who experience falls actually report it to their physicians.

While some seniors may resist the help, it's worth pursuing in order to ensure they're safe and get the attention they need in an emergency. It's always best to treat potential broken bones, head injuries or other serious injuries immediately.

Don't wait. Start shopping for medical alert systems now to protect your loved ones today.

How to choose a medical alert system for seniors

Are you interested in buying a medical alert device, but don't know where to start? You're not alone. Before you officially decide on a system, you'll need to understand a few things:

Types of medical alert devices

While each specific device is equipped differently, there are essentially two types of systems to consider:

On-the-go systems: You're looking for a wearable or handheld device that can easily move with you or your loved one. This includes products like smartwatches, a portable GPS fall-detection button, a well-connected mobile GPS equipped with 4G, WiFi, GPS or more.

You're looking for a wearable or handheld device that can easily move with you or your loved one. This includes products like smartwatches, a portable GPS fall-detection button, a well-connected mobile GPS equipped with 4G, WiFi, GPS or more. Home systems: You want a home-based system equipped with a smart voice assist button that syncs with a designated necklace or wristband. You can also get an at-home device that connects to your landline (if you don't have mobile connectivity) and also syncs with a necklace or wristband. Both of these types of systems offer a long-lasting battery life and up to 1,400 feet of protection.

Click here to shop around and easily view the pros and cons of each medical alert provider.

Features to look for

There are many different types of medical alerts to consider such as a smartwatch, mini medical alert button, mobile device, in-home device (no landline required) and more. Each device is different and comes equipped with different features, perks and add-ons. Here are some technical features you may want to look for to improve your experience:

Voice assistance : If you don't want to rely on a manual, then you'll want a device with a voice assistant to answer your questions on the spot.

: If you don't want to rely on a manual, then you'll want a device with a voice assistant to answer your questions on the spot. Battery life : See how many hours your devices tend to last without needing a charge. If you live an active lifestyle and aren't home a lot, then you'll want a long battery life (think days instead of hours).

: See how many hours your devices tend to last without needing a charge. If you live an active lifestyle and aren't home a lot, then you'll want a long battery life (think days instead of hours). At-home range : If you have an at-home device, you'll want to make sure your device can help you from near and far.

: If you have an at-home device, you'll want to make sure your device can help you from near and far. GPS location tracking : Make sure your on-the-go device has GPS enabled so emergency teams can find you if you need immediate medical attention or assistance.



: Make sure your on-the-go device has GPS enabled so emergency teams can find you if you need immediate medical attention or assistance. Water-resistant: This comes in handy if you want to wear your device in the shower.

If you're concerned about falling or feel unsteady, then make sure your equipment also includes fall technology. That way, if you fall or get injured and are unable to move, the tech will detect that a fall has occurred and automatically call an emergency response team to assist you.

Are you still not exactly sure what you're looking for? Then take personal emergency response systems provider Medical Guardian's online quiz to find out what professionals recommend.

Your specific needs

Now that you have a basic understanding of your options, you can narrow it down based on your needs. You can also get multiple devices if you want extra protection.

Here are some questions you'll want to answer.

Do you live alone? If you live alone, you'll likely want to invest in an in-home system so you're protected in case you need something when family, friends or neighbors aren't visiting.

If you live alone, you'll likely want to invest in an in-home system so you're protected in case you need something when family, friends or neighbors aren't visiting. Do you live an active lifestyle ? If you live an active lifestyle, enjoying activities such as traveling, exercising, shopping or beyond, then you'll definitely want an on-the-go system, so you can get help wherever you are (thanks to GPS!)

? If you live an active lifestyle, enjoying activities such as traveling, exercising, shopping or beyond, then you'll definitely want an on-the-go system, so you can get help wherever you are (thanks to GPS!) Do you have any health issues or issues with mobility ? If you're having trouble with balance or walking or have existing medical issues, then you may want to opt for both systems for added protection inside and outside of your home.

? If you're having trouble with balance or walking or have existing medical issues, then you may want to opt for both systems for added protection inside and outside of your home. Do you want fall detection? Millions of elderly Americans (one out of four, per the CDC) fall each year, so if you're concerned about that, then you'll want to look for a device with fall detection.

Millions of elderly Americans (one out of four, per the CDC) fall each year, so if you're concerned about that, then you'll want to look for a device with fall detection. How much would you like to spend? The cost of medical alert systems National Council on Aging (NCOA). There are also some free and discounted medical alert systems Shop around now to compare prices and get a free quote.

How medical alerts work

The process is simple. Most medical alert systems follow these three steps:

Press your medical alert help button: To get immediate help, simply press your medical alert button to call for assistance. Get patched into a 24/7 emergency monitoring system: A team of operators will be available 24 hours a day to answer calls and offer assistance. Receive assistance: Operators will assess the situation when your medical alert help button is pressed. If you're unable to explain your situation, then emergency medical services will be dispatched to your location. If your situation isn't an emergency, then operators will reach out to your emergency contacts (family members, friends, etc.)

Have more questions? Reach out to a medical alert professional for help.