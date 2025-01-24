We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The amount of debt you have can play a big role in whether it makes sense to file for bankruptcy. Getty Images

Bankruptcy is a term that carries a heavy weight. For many, it feels like a last resort — a decision made only when there seems to be no other way out of a financial crisis. But hundreds of thousands of Americans filed for bankruptcy last year alone, reflecting the financial strain that many are under due to elevated interest rates, persistent inflation and other forms of economic uncertainty. Add in the fact that the average credit card user owes nearly $8,000 — and that the total amount of debt nationwide recently hit a record high — and it's clear why so many people have taken such a drastic step.

But despite its reputation, filing for bankruptcy can actually be a much-needed fresh start for many people. After all, the process provides legal protections that stop creditors from aggressive collection efforts and helps people regain control over their financial lives while wiping the slate clean from overwhelming debt obligations. If you're dealing with overwhelming amounts of debt, though, and are considering this route, it's important to make sure that you fully understand the nuances before you file, such as whether your debt level qualifies.

So how much debt is required to file for bankruptcy? And are there other debt relief strategies worth considering before taking this step? That's what we'll break down below.

Learn what your debt relief options are now.

How much debt is required to file for bankruptcy?

There is no specific dollar amount of debt required to file for bankruptcy. Rather, bankruptcy eligibility is determined by a combination of your financial situation, the type of bankruptcy you're filing for and whether you can realistically pay off your debts through other means. In the U.S., the two most common types of bankruptcy for individuals are Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Here are the requirements for each type:

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy : Often called "liability liquidation," Chapter 7

: Often called "liability liquidation," Chapter 13 Bankruptcy: This option is better suited for those with a stable income who can afford to repay a portion of their debts over three to five years. There's a debt limit to consider here, however. As of 2025, you cannot owe more than $2,750,000 in combined secured and unsecured debt to qualify for Chapter 13.

The key takeaway is that bankruptcy isn't reserved for people with sky-high debt levels. It's ultimately about whether your debts have become unmanageable compared to your current financial circumstances.

Start tackling your debt issues today.

Alternative debt relief strategies worth considering

Before filing for bankruptcy, it may be worth exploring the other debt relief options that could help you avoid the complexities and long-term effects of a bankruptcy filing. Here are a few alternatives to consider:

The bottom line

Filing for bankruptcy is a major decision that should not be taken lightly, but it's also not something to fear if your financial situation has become unmanageable. Bankruptcy laws exist to help people regain stability and move forward — not to punish them. And, the amount of debt required to file isn't as important as your overall ability to repay that debt within a reasonable timeframe.

However, bankruptcy isn't the only option. By exploring other debt relief strategies, you might find a solution that better fits your needs without the long-term consequences of a bankruptcy filing. If you're unsure which path to take, consider consulting with a debt relief expert on your options. They can provide personalized guidance to help you make the best decision for your financial health.