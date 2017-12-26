Shots fired near Memphis mall, police say

At least two people were injured and four people are in custody after shots were fired near a Memphis mall on Tuesday, police said.

Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee confirmed the shooting happened outside of the Cheesecake Factory after a fight broke out inside Wolfchase Galleria, CBS affiliate WREG reports.

Both men and women were involved, according to WREG.

Memphis police tweeted that two people are being treated at a local hospital. They have non-critical injuries, police said.

At 7:10pm the complainant called and advised that shots were fired at 2760 N. Germantown Parkway.

Two victims are at St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition.

Officers have 4 people detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2017