Shots fired near Memphis mall, police say

At least two people were injured and four people are in custody after shots were fired near a Memphis mall on Tuesday, police said.
Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee confirmed the shooting happened outside of the Cheesecake Factory after a fight broke out inside Wolfchase Galleria, CBS affiliate WREG reports.
Both men and women were involved, according to WREG.
Memphis police tweeted that two people are being treated at a local hospital. They have non-critical injuries, police said.