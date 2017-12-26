CBS News December 26, 2017, 11:15 PM

Shots fired near Memphis mall, police say

The scene at Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis on Dec. 26, 2017. 

At least two people were injured and four people are in custody after shots were fired near a Memphis mall on Tuesday, police said. 

Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee confirmed the shooting happened outside of the Cheesecake Factory after a fight broke out inside Wolfchase Galleria, CBS affiliate WREG reports

Both men and women were involved, according to WREG.

Memphis police tweeted that two people are being treated at a local hospital. They have non-critical injuries, police said. 

