"Targeted" shooting in Ohio warehouse leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized, authorities say

One person was dead and five more brought to hospitals after a "targeted' shooting in a warehouse in a Columbus, Ohio suburb late Tuesday night, authorities said.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters early Wednesday that a person of interest was found but wasn't in custody yet. He said there wasn't any ongoing threat to anyone in the vicinity.

The city said police responded a little before 11 p.m. to the active shooter situation at KDC/One, a cosmetics company.

Jones said some people were "self evacuating" when officers arrived and the rest of those people in the "large building" were evacuated to another building nearby, roughly 150 in all. He told CBS News earlier that a drone was used to help clear them out.

Jones said the shooting was "quite a tragedy" no one thought would happen in New Albany.