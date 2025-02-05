Watch CBS News
Crime

"Targeted" shooting in Ohio warehouse leaves 1 dead, 5 hospitalized, authorities say

By Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

One person was dead and five more brought to hospitals after a "targeted' shooting in a warehouse in a Columbus, Ohio suburb late Tuesday night, authorities said.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters early Wednesday that a person of interest was found but wasn't in custody yet. He said there wasn't any ongoing threat to anyone in the vicinity.

The city said police responded a little before 11 p.m. to the active shooter situation at KDC/One, a cosmetics company.

Jones said some people were "self evacuating" when officers arrived and the rest of those people in the "large building" were evacuated to another building nearby, roughly 150 in all. He told CBS News earlier that a drone was used to help clear them out.

Jones said the shooting was "quite a tragedy" no one thought would happen in New Albany. 

Brian Dakss

Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.