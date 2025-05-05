Shooting at Arizona steakhouse leaves 3 dead, 5 hurt, no one under arrest, police say

Glendale, Arizona police say three people are dead and five injured after a shooting at a business Sunday night. No one was under arrest. Details were limited.

Officer Moroni Mendez said multiple calls came in at around 7:45 p.m.

He said it was believed more than one shooter was involved and multiple people were being questioned. There didn't appear to be any danger to members of the public, he added.

It wasn't clear what led to the gunfire, Mendez said. He didn't provide any information on the conditions of those who were hurt.

CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV reported that the business Mendez named as the shooting scene is the El Camaron Gigante steakhouse — next door to police headquarters.

"I heard people yelling out names. There was a man on the ground and it didn't look like he made it," Lupe Rodriguez, a bystander, told the station. "His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad."

Rodriguez said he had to run to safety. He was shaken by the experience, but is grateful he and his friends made it out alive.