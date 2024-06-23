Watch CBS News
Shooting in downtown St. Louis kills 1, injures at least 5, police say

By Lucia Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

A man believed to be in his 20s was killed and five others were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, police said on Sunday.

In a social media post, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the scene of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. CT. 

An initial investigation found that a fight purportedly broke out between women, police said. At some point, men became involved and firearms were pulled, police said on social media. At least one firearm was recovered at the scene, though it was still too early to know if it was involved in the shooting.

st-louis-mo-police.jpg
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man in his 20s and injured at least five other people. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/ via X

The police department said one person —  a man in his mid-20s — died at the scene and at least five others were injured. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Lucia Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 9:16 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

