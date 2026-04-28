16th century shipwreck found by naval vessel during military exercise off coast of Sweden

A 16th century shipwreck providing "unique historical and archaeological information" has been discovered off Sweden's southeastern coast, officials announced on Tuesday.

The ship, which has yet to be identified, is believed to have been built in the late 1500s, which would make it older than Sweden's iconic 17th century warship "Vasa" on display in Stockholm after being salvaged in the 1960s.

The navy vessel HMS Belos found the wreck during a military exercise in late 2025 in Kalmar Strait, located between Sweden's southeastern mainland and the Baltic Sea island of Oland.

"After dendrochronological analysis of part of the wreck, results indicate that the ship was built in the late 1500s," the County Administrative Board in Kalmar said in a statement, referring to the scientific method of dating wood and trees.

"The shipwreck is of significant cultural historical value," antiquarian Daniel Tedenlind said in the statement.

The site is currently under protection, monitored by the coast guard, and has been designated a historic monument. No diving, fishing or anchoring is permitted near the area.

A 16th century shipwreck was discovered off Sweden's coast, officials announced on Tuesday. Swedish Armed Forces

Thanks to the Baltic Sea's unique combination of brackish water, cold, darkness and low oxygen, many wooden shipwrecks are preserved in good condition. In February, a Swedish Navy shipwreck buried underwater in central Stockholm for 400 years became visible due to unusually low Baltic Sea levels.

Several other wrecks and relics have been found in the region in recent years.

In July 2024, a team of divers discovered a massive haul of champagne and wine on a shipwreck on the floor of the Baltic Sea off Sweden. The precious cargo was later declared off limits by the government.

That same year, researchers exploring an ancient shipwreck off the coast of Sweden discovered centuries-old artifacts, including a weapons chest and pieces of armor.