Shein has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that the fast-fashion company harmed consumers by misleading them about its products and policies.

The Federal Trade Commission alleges that the Singapore-based retailer made it hard for customers to resolve purchase problems, broke its shipping promises, suppressed negative reviews and engaged in other deceptive practices.

"Shein attracted consumers with promises of affordable clothing, fast delivery and use of suppliers that earned above-average ratings on standards related to child and forced labor, among other representations," Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement on Tuesday. "In reality, the company misled millions of consumers about its products, its suppliers and the authenticity of its customer reviews. Shein further compounded consumer harm by making it extraordinarily difficult to obtain customer service."

Shein, which ships roughly 1 million packages to the U.S. daily, employed only five customer service representatives to field calls from American consumers about their orders, according to the FTC.

Shein also made deceptive claims about its supply chain and the origin of its cotton and failed to provide customers with shipping updates or help them locate late or missing packages, the agency alleged in its complaint.

The $100 million will be used to provide redress to Shein customers, the FTC said. Under the agency's proposed order, Shein is also barred from making misleading claims about shipping and delivery times and from suppressing negative product reviews. The company is also required to provide adequate customer service.

A Shein spokesperson said the agreement "does not constitute an admission of liability, and we continue to disagree with aspects of the FTC's characterization of our business and compliance practices."

Shein went public on the Hong Kong exchange in September. It's built a sizable customer base in the U.S., appealing to shoppers with ultra-cheap clothing styles and fast delivery.

Last year, the White House ended the "de minimis" tariff exemption that allowed low-cost packages, including shipments from Shein, to enter the U.S. duty-free. In April, Shein said it would raise prices for consumers after the loophole closed.