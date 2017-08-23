Shark bites surfer's paddle board in shallow water at Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, Mass. -- A Cape Cod beach was closed until further notice after a shark bit a surfer's paddle board Wednesday morning.

The bite happened around 10 a.m. in shallow water off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, CBS Boston reports.

The National Park Service (NPS) in Cape Cod said on its Facebook page that the person on the board wasn't bitten or injured.

The attack prompted officials to close the beach to swimming.

According to NPS, the shark bit the board as the surfer was about 30 feet from shore in 3 feet of water, about 50 to 75 yards south of the area of beach protected by lifeguards.

"Seals were observed swimming nearby," the department added. "The encounter occurred during high tide and in calm seas."

The service said it was investigating the incident alongside members of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

On Monday, a shark attacked a seal just yards offshore on another popular Cape Cod beach, causing a panic among beachgoers in Orleans, Massachusetts. Video of that incident showed blood from the injured seal filling the water as people rushed to get out of the water.