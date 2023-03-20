Shaq sparks concern with hospital bed tweet: "I'm always watching"

Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better

Former basketball star and current "Inside the NBA" analyst Shaquille O'Neal sparked concern online when he tweeted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Sunday afternoon, writing, "I'm always watching." But sportscaster Ernie Johnson has assured Shaq's fans that the icon was just "getting a new hip."

The 51-year-old also tagged Johnson and Candace Parker, his fellow TNT commentators, in the tweet writing, "Miss y'all."

"Love ya big Fella," Parker said in response to the tweet.

Prior to the hospital photo, Shaq tweeted at Parker directly, referencing her newscast with Johnson from that night: "BARBECUE CHICKEN ALERT BARBECUE CHICKEN ALERT," after Parker used the phrase on-air.

The tweet earned an on-screen mention during TNT's March Madness coverage on Sunday, with Johnson editorializing, "Shaq's got a little time on his hands!" before wishing him the best in his recovery.