4 dead, including deputy and suspect, and another deputy critically injured in Washington state shooting

A shooting and subsequent firefight with responding officers left four people dead, including a deputy and the suspect, and another deputy critically wounded in eastern Washington state Tuesday, officials said.



Deputies responded to a home in Spokane County, which borders Idaho, around 2:30 p.m. local time after a woman told her neighbor she had been shot by her brother, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said during a news conference.

Authorities determined the suspect had an active felony warrant and there may be other victims, according to the sheriff's office.

"SWAT team members and deputies approached the house, attempted to breach the door and were met with gunfire," said Nowels.

Two of the deputies were critically injured by those bullets, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said. Other deputies returned fire, the office said, while also trying to move the wounded members of their team to safety.

One of the injured deputies later died of his injuries, and the other was on life support and not expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

Neither deputy has been publicly identified, but Nowels described them both as young members of the SWAT team. The deceased deputy leaves behind a wife and two children, the sheriff's office said.

Nowels said those who responded to the scene found one person dead inside the home, while another was in the yard. The suspect is also dead, he said. Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and what may have caused it.

The woman who said she was shot by her brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Nowels said.

"Although we know our Deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger. They are true examples of selfless service and dedication."

"They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us," it added. "We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss."