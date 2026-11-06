You settled a debt for less than you owed. Here's what to expect when you file your taxes.

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Settling a debt can provide relief from your unmanageable balances, but it may also impact your tax bill. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Getting a creditor to accept less than what you owe can feel like a major financial victory, especially if you've spent months or years struggling with expensive debt that you can't afford to pay. Rather than continuing to make payments on high interest charges and a balance that won't budge, you've negotiated a way to put that obligation behind you for good. And depending on how much of the debt was forgiven, the savings can be substantial.

And, there are a lot of borrowers dealing with mounting financial pressure in today's high-rate, inflationary environment, so that kind of relief may be particularly appealing right now. Case in point? A recent survey from Freedom Debt Relief found that 20% of respondents carrying at least $10,000 in unsecured debt were behind on at least one account. The same survey found that 52% viewed debt settlement as a safe strategy for addressing their balances.

But while settling a debt can help you eliminate a significant debt, the agreement you make with your creditor isn't necessarily the end of the process. There's another potential consequence that's easy to overlook and it could be important when it's time to file taxes.

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What happens to your taxes after settling a debt for less than you owed?

In general, the tax implications of debt settlement depend heavily on how much of your debt was forgiven and your financial circumstances when the settlement occurred. Here's what you should understand before filing your tax return if you've settled a debt recently:

The IRS may consider your forgiven debt taxable income

One of the biggest surprises that comes up for borrowers who settle their debts is that the IRS treats forgiven debt in the amount of $600 or more as taxable income. For example, suppose you owed $15,000 on a credit card and negotiated a settlement requiring you to pay just $6,000. The remaining $9,000 would generally be considered canceled debt, potentially increasing your taxable income by that amount. That doesn't mean you'd owe $9,000 in taxes, however. Rather, the forgiven amount would be added to your other taxable income, which potentially increases your overall tax liability.

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You may receive a Form 1099-C from your creditor

If a qualifying lender or debt collector cancels $600 or more of your debt, it's generally required to report that cancellation to the IRS using Form 1099-C. You'll typically receive a copy of that form during the tax filing period following the year your debt was canceled. For example, if you completed a settlement in 2026, you would generally receive the form in early 2027.

The form identifies the canceled amount and other details about the debt. You'll need to review it carefully before preparing your return. Note, though, that not receiving a Form 1099-C won't automatically eliminate your tax obligation. If the canceled debt is taxable, you're generally responsible for reporting it — regardless of whether the creditor sends the form.

You might qualify for an exception that eliminates the tax burden

Although canceled debt is generally taxable, certain IRS exclusions can reduce or eliminate the amount you must report as income. One of the most important is the insolvency exclusion. You're considered insolvent when your total debts exceed the fair market value of your assets immediately before the debt cancellation.

Let's say, for example, that you had $30,000 in total debts and $20,000 in assets immediately before settling an account. You would be insolvent by $10,000. If your creditor forgave $8,000, you could potentially exclude that entire amount from taxable income. If your forgiven debt exceeded the amount of your insolvency, however, the remaining portion could still be taxable.

And, debt that's discharged through qualifying bankruptcy proceedings may also be excluded from your taxable income. Other exceptions and exclusions may apply in certain circumstances, too.

You'll need documentation to file your taxes correctly

If you've settled a debt, gathering the appropriate paperwork before filing can help prevent costly mistakes. Start with your settlement agreement, proof of payment and any Form 1099-C you receive. If you're claiming insolvency, you'll also need documentation showing the value of your assets and outstanding liabilities immediately before the cancellation.

For ordinary personal debts, taxable canceled amounts are generally reported as additional income on Schedule 1 of Form 1040. If an exclusion applies, Form 982 is typically used to document it. The calculations can become complicated, though, particularly when multiple debts were settled for less than the full balance, so consulting a qualified tax professional could make sense in these situations.

The bottom line

Settling a debt for less than you owe can provide relief from your unmanageable balances, but the amount your creditor forgives may also affect your taxes. Understanding that possibility before filing can help you avoid an unexpected bill or incorrectly reporting income that qualifies for an exclusion. And if you're still negotiating a settlement, considering the potential tax consequences beforehand can give you a clearer picture of how much the agreement will actually save you.