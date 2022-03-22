Russian chess player Sergey Karjakin banned from competing for six month for publicly supporting invasion of Ukraine

Architect of Russia sanctions on what could happen next

A Russian chess player has been banned from competing for making public statements supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war on Ukraine. The International Chess Federation Ethics and Disciplinary Commission unanimously decided to issue Sergey Karjakin a six-month worldwide ban from participating as a player in federation chess competitions.

Karjakin was found to have breached the federation's code of ethics because his statements about the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine "led to a considerable number of reactions on social media and elsewhere," a large extent of which are negative.

The 32-year-old chess grandmaster – the highest level a chess player can attain – tweeted his support for Russia during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, writing, in part: "How lucky I am to live in Russia!"

On March 10, Karjakin also tweeted that many people ask him if he regrets his public support of the invasion, especially since he had already lost invitations to tournaments and could lose more. "My answer is simple," he tweeted. "I am on the side of Russia and my President. No matter what happens, I will support my country in any situation without thinking for a second!"

Because Sergey Karjakin is connected to the game of chess, he can "damage the reputation of the game of chess and/or FIDE," the organization said in a press release. He has more than 66,000 followers on Twitter.

"The likelihood that these statements will damage the reputation of Sergey Karjakin personally is also considerable," the press release reads.

Another grandmaster, Sergei Shipov, was also investigated for his statements. Shipov has been found not guilty of breaching the code of ethics. The federation noted Shipov's statements were less provocative and he "is considerably less known and has, therefore, a less powerful platform."

Karjakin may appeal the decision to ban him within 21 days.