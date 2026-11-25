Serbia's newly elected, student-led but still leaderless government wants to restrict the amount of reality television aired in the country to just 45 minutes per day, and to make it only available after 11 p.m. on terrestrial TV channels.

The Student List party ousted Serbia's longtime strongman leader Aleksandar Vucic, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, in an October election, promising to end corruption in the Balkan nation.

Subscription channels would still be allowed to carry reality shows, according to the party's plans, published on its website. The party also wants to ban all live reality show broadcasts on the terrestrial channels, and repeats or additional coverage of the shows would count toward the 45-minute maximum.

Broadcasters would be compelled to interrupt reality shows if there is any violence, hate speech, or threats.

Paid channels would not be subject to the restrictions under the plans.

Protesters gather outside a pro-government television station with a national flag during a student-led protest in Belgrade on March 29, 2025, accusing it of spreading propaganda as part of nearly five months of mass demonstrations against the government. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

The Student List says it sees reality TV as emblematic of a violent culture espoused under Vucic's authoritarian government. Serbian news channels were long seen as favoring the regime in their coverage.

The Student List, which is deliberately free of hierarchy and has no leader, is still very much getting to grips with the job of governing the country after its election victory.

The new administration is targeting better working conditions and curbs on what it sees as the corrosive influence of reality programming. It also announced plans to institute a 4-day work week in Serbia.

"We will limit overtime to eight hours a week and total daily working time to 12 hours," according to the party's website. "Employers who choose to will be able to introduce a four-day working week, with 32 full-time hours, while keeping employee salaries unchanged."

The Student List has also set out to reset Serbia's foreign policy — most notably by moving the country away from Russia and potentially holding a referendum on seeking membership in the European Union.

In a first speech to the EU by any of its members, newly-elected Student List lawmaker Aleksandar Baucal said on Nov. 12 that the party would intensify efforts to meet the EU's interim accession criteria.

"The European path is one of reforms: strengthening European values, building functional institutions and a genuine rule-of-law system, developing a sustainable economy integrated in the European market," he said.

The party does not plan to completely oppose Moscow, however, and says it wants to maintain bilateral relations.

It also wants to stop Serbia's arms trade with Israel.