661,000 jobs added in September, unemployment rate falls to 7.9%

Hiring in September slowed significantly as employers added 661,000 jobs, undershooting economists' expectations.

Economists had expected about 800,000 new jobs to be created in September. It was the first month since April when net job creation dropped below 1 million. So far, about half of the 22 million jobs lost in March and April have returned.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in September, down from 8.4%. The drop reflects laid-off workers finding new jobs as well as 700,000 people leaving the labor force.

This is a developing story.

