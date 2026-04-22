Senate defeats Democrats' 5th attempt to limit Trump's war powers in Iran

Washington — The Senate rejected another attempt to rein in President Trump's ability to use further military force against Iran on Wednesday, marking Democrats' fifth effort to do so since the war began eight weeks ago.

In a 46 to 51 vote, a motion to discharge the measure from committee failed. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted with Republicans against it, while GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted with Democrats in favor.

Led by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, the resolution would have directed the president to "remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force."

The vote came a day after Mr. Trump said he was extending a two-week ceasefire with Iran as the deadline approached, changing course after threatening to resume attacks if the regime didn't accept his terms for a deal. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the vote Wednesday that while he's "relieved that the ceasefire deadline has been extended," Congress must "seize this opportunity to stop this blunder before the fighting resumes."

Schumer said Democrats will continue to force war powers votes "every week until Republicans see reason and help us end this war." He claimed "they would be doing Donald Trump a favor."

"Every day this disastrous war continues, Donald Trump digs himself deeper and deeper and deeper into a hole," he said.

The New York Democrat urged Republicans to break with their party and support the resolution, saying "if Trump won't dig himself out of the hole he's dug, you Republicans should pull him out by voting for our war powers resolution today."

Though the bulk of Senate Republicans have been unwilling to break with the president on Iran so far, an approaching deadline could change the dynamic.

Next week, barring a breakthrough to end the conflict, the war will cross the 60-day mark. Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, engagements that haven't been authorized by Congress are capped at 60 days. But that deadline can be pushed to 90 days if the president certifies to Congress in writing that "unavoidable military necessity" related to the safety of U.S. armed forces requires an extension.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated last week that the GOP conference felt "pretty good" about what the U.S. has been able to achieve in Iran. When asked Wednesday how he will approach the 60-day mark and whether Senate Republicans would consider an authorization for use of military force, Thune said "we'll see" where members are on the issue.

"The president's still within that allotted time, he can extend it, I think, 30 days unilaterally. But you know, we're listening," Thune said. "Sounds like the ceasefire now has been extended a little bit, and they're going to try and see if they can get some sort of a deal. That's ideal. But we'll see where our members are."