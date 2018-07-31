Senate panel holds hearing on ICE, family separation at border -- live stream

The Senate Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from federal immigration officials about the Trump administration's separation of migrant children from their families and its struggle to reunite them, a fraught effort that's drawn election-year criticism from both parties.

But a hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the topic may have a wider focus after the committee's bipartisan leaders asked federal investigators to probe reports of sexual and other abuse of immigrants at government detention facilities.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and top Democrat on the panel, Dianne Feinstein, of California, asked late Monday for an examination of alleged sexual, physical and emotional mistreatment of immigrants held at agency facilities, saying the problems may have been occurring since 2014 or earlier.

With President Donald Trump already under fire for taking thousands of migrant children from their detained parents — and botching the reunification of many — the request for the investigation elevated yet another issue to the administration's list of immigration headaches.

"These allegations of abuse are extremely disturbing and must be addressed," Grassley and Feinstein wrote in a letter to the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services. "This is not a partisan issue, as reporting suggests, many have been occurring for years. Immigrant families and children kept in federal custody deserve to be treated with basic human dignity and respect and should never be subjected to these forms of abuse."

The hearing also comes as Mr. Trump has once again threatened to shut down the federal government as Congress has yet to formally act on providing legislation to address outstanding immigration issues. Mr. Trump cites lack of support for funding his border wall as an area of contention -- telling U.S and visiting reporters from Italy on Monday that he would have "no problem" with shutting down the government over immigration disputes on Capitol Hill.

Officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Border Patrol and other agencies are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Highlights from Tuesday's hearing

Congressional inaction

While Chairman Grassley criticized the administration's family separation family, saying it "ought to be revised immediately" he said that Congress has failed to take a "simple step that could have prevented the family separations we now decry." He demanded that the decades old Flores v Reno case, which in 1997 led to national standards for facilities holding migrant children, be repealed as a first step in that process toward immigration reform. He said it would be the "best way to ensure this crisis doesn't happen again."

Abuse allegations

Grasley says members of Congress "ought to be disturbed" by the allegations of sexual abuse at detention facilities along the border. He said such reports of abuse are "unnacceptable and the American epople expect better." He noted, however, that the issue isn't new, saying that some of the cases of abuse date back to at least 2012 with more troubling cases occuring in 2015 and 2016.

He said it presents a "larger systemic issue that needs to be addressed." Grassley added, "no one no matter their immigration status should have to suffer such abuse."

Legislative fixes

Ranking Member Feinstein said that lawmakers have a "constitutional and moral obligation to intervene" in the border separation crisis, and as a result, raised a narrow bill that she, along with several Republican colleagues, have proposed in the Senate. The bill would "prohibit the separation of children, require ongoing reporting by the administration and public reporting about what has occurred."

Feinstein adds that the bill would also provide "additional judges, lawyers and resources to ensure families are treated humanely and not left ignored in facilities without proper sanitation conditions." She said that she was "hopeful" lawmakers were close to an agreement and that the limited bill could enjoy broad bipartisan support.