House again rebukes Trump on Iran, approving resolution to limit war powers

Washington — The House on Thursday voted to direct President Trump to end the war with Iran, with four Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president over his handling of the conflict as fighting ramps up.

The chamber voted 214 to 208 to adopt a war powers resolution introduced by Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington. It would direct the president "to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, including potential ground forces in a combat role or used for occupation," without express authorization from Congress.

Republican Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Thomas Massie of Kentucky split from their party to vote in favor of the resolution.

The vote follows the deaths of several U.S. service members who were killed in Iranian attacks in the region and as the cost of the war escalates with no off-ramp in sight. Mr. Trump has dismissed GOP concerns about the potential political ramifications that could play out in the midterm elections, though most Republicans continue to back the war despite the risks.

"It is absolutely crucial that we assert our Article I Constitutional powers, and — especially following the most recent hostilities in Iran — continue to show Congressional disapproval for this war," Jayapal and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado wrote in a letter to their Democratic colleagues ahead of the vote.

The Senate is set to vote on advancing a similar but separate measure later Thursday.

Mr. Trump notified Congress on July 10 that "military action" against Iran had formally restarted after he declared a monthlong ceasefire "over."

Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the president must notify Congress within 48 hours of the start of military hostilities. Shortly after the U.S.-Iran war began in late February, the White House sent a notification to Congress, but the Trump administration's position was that hostilities had "terminated" after the two sides signed a ceasefire in early April.

The administration has argued that the termination of hostilities — though attacks continued on both sides — restarted the statutory 60-day clock, while also asserting that the provision of the law is unconstitutional. The War Powers Resolution limits military hostilities to 60 days unless Congress votes to authorize military force, with an extra 30-day grace period if the president determines more time is necessary to safely withdraw U.S. forces.

Both the House and Senate passed a resolution last month seeking to limit Mr. Trump's ability to carry out further military action against Iran without congressional authorization. Democrats have said they're considering their legal options to force Mr. Trump to comply. They also plan to use any leverage they have over the appropriations process to deny additional funding for the conflict.

The administration requested $67 billion in supplemental funding to help cover the cost of the conflict and replenish crucial military supplies. It's also seeking $1.5 trillion to fund the Pentagon in the next fiscal year.

On Wednesday, House Republicans advanced their plan to provide up to $73 billion in funding for the Iran war and up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to help offset the economic damages of the conflict. Two Republicans and one independent who caucuses with Republicans voted in opposition. The proposal, which is just the first step in the party-line reconciliation process that allows Republicans to overcome Democratic opposition, faces major obstacles in the Senate.

"This administration has never sought an authorization for use of military force from Congress, and most Republicans in this chamber continue to enable it," Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday.