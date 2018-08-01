Senate Intel probes experts on election interference amid renewed concerns of 2018 -- live stream

The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding their latest hearing on interference in the U.S. democratic process through social media as lawmakers face new concerns heading into the 2018 midterm elections. The panel will hear from experts in the digital and social media space on just how foreign actors can influence U.S. operations and how to safeguard the election process.

The hearing on Wednesday follows an announcement from social media giant Facebook that they had detected a coordinated influence operation similar to the ones carried out during the 2016 presidential election. The activity was identified some two weeks ago during the site's ongoing investigation into election meddling, and has since removed eight pages and 17 profiles from Facebook as well as seven accounts from Instagram.

The evidence of targeting deeply divisive political issues, a tactic Russian entities deployed in 2016, is the one of the most concrete indications that foreign actors are primed to target this year's midterm elections in November.