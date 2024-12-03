Senate Democrats hold leadership elections as GOP prepares to take control

Washington — Senate Democrats are meeting Tuesday morning to elect their leadership for the next two years, after Republicans flipped the chamber in the 2024 elections.

Though the party warded off a handful of challenges and held onto key seats in the upper chamber, Senate Democrats faced a particularly difficult map this cycle, and Republican flipped four seats, retaking the majority. After four years with a narrow Democrat majority in the chamber, the party is set to be in the minority next year, with 47 seats to Republicans' 53.

But the outcome of the election isn't expected to cause a shakeup in Democratic leadership, with the top posts expected to remain unchanged. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who's been in the role since 2017, and whip Dick Durbin, who's been the no. 2 Senate Democrat for nearly two decades, are expected to remain in their roles.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appears for a news conference following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Sen. Debbie Stabenow's decision to retire after more than two decades in the chamber opens up the no. 3 post in Senate leadership. Stabenow chairs the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, a role that has been eyed by Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The Senate leadership elections come as Democrats are locked in a lame-duck sprint to approve their priorities before Republicans take control of Washington next year.

"We're at the beginning of what will be a very busy December," Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday. "There's a lot the Senate has to do, both on the nominations and the legislative side, and not a lot of time to do them."

The New York Democrat outlined that in addition to must-pass legislation like a resolution to fund the government, judicial confirmations remain a top priority. Senate Democrats have worked to confirm President Biden's remaining nominees, as the party hopes to to meet or surpass Trump's 234 judicial confirmations from his first term. Still, Republicans have worked to hold up and drag out the process, with just weeks to go in the minority.