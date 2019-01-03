Senate confirms dozens of Trump nominees ahead of new Congress

The Senate confirmed dozens of Trump nominees by voice vote Wednesday evening, the last day of the 115th Congress before the 116th Congress is seated Thursday. The confirmation of 77 nominees was a rare moment of bipartisanship for the Senate.

Several ambassadorships positions were filled Wednesday evening, notably one in Yemen, where a Saudi-backed civil war has ravaged the country. The Senate also confirmed a new director of National Drug Control Policy, as well as a Census director for the 2020 Census.

The upcoming Census has been a contentious issue for some Democrats, as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross added a citizenship question. Critics argue this question would leave states with large undocumented populations undercounted -- possibly affecting representation in Congress. The citizenship question is being challenged in court.

Most of the nominees confirmed Wednesday were for executive branch positions. Only a few judicial nominees were confirmed, as Democrats have opposed many of President Trump's nominations to the federal bench.