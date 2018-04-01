Sen. Tim Scott says he would be "disappointed" if Trump pardons Paul Manafort

Sen. Tim Scott said he would be "disappointed" if President Trump pardons Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman accused of tax fraud, bank fraud conspiracy and other charges.

The South Carolina Republican, appearing on CBS News' "Face the Nation" along with fellow South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, has already said Mr. Trump should not pardon former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about foreign contacts. The same, Scott said, goes for Manafort.

Legal sources with knowledge of Manafort's strategy have told CBS News' Paula Reid that Manafort is now betting his future on a presidential pardon. According to those sources, Manafort is not planning to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller, and intends to fight the charges through to trial.

"I do not," Scott said, asked by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan if he views Manafort's situation any differently from Flynn's.

"I think it's important that the White House be clear on this position as it relates to not treating either person differently," Scott said. "The fact of the matter is keeping the pardon off the table is a necessary part of the process. I would be disappointed if President Trump were to pardon either one of these individuals."

Scott doesn't think there's a need for legislation to protect Mueller, despite attacks from the president on the Russian investigation into election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign.

"I don't know that we need legislation to move forward. I don't know that there's a single senator that would come out in favor of stopping the investigation from going forward," Scott said.