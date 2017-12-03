Feinstein foresees obstruction of justice case developing against Trump

Ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said Sunday she thinks what the panel is beginning to see "is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice" against President Trump.

"I think we see this in the indictments, the four indictments and pleas that have just taken place, and some of the comments that are being made. I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House -- the comments every day, the continual tweets. And I see it, most importantly, in what happened with the firing of Director Comey, and it is my belief that is directly because he did not agree to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation. That's obstruction of justice," Feinstein said during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

CBS News' John Dickerson on Sunday asked Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, if he is looking into obstruction of justice as well as part of the Intelligence committee's investigation.

"No," he said. "And I think that's an important distinction to make. Mueller is a criminal investigation. He's a prosecutor. He's looking for criminal violations. We're looking for the facts. And our focus is on what did the Russians do? Will they do it again? What did they do in the states? And was there collusion between the Trump campaign," said King on Sunday.

He added, "My concern about all this, John, is that the latter issue, the hot political issue of Trump and the Russians in the campaign, is obscuring the larger issue, which is the Russians attacked our democracy, and they're going to do it again. And that's where the focus of our investigation is and on the collusion issue."

Feinstein, meanwhile, said in the fallout of the special counsel's ongoing investigation, she's hopeful that "people are going to be more willing, without subpoena, to come and be interviewed and provide information."

The senator pointed to White House adviser and Mr. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as potentially one of those people to come forward.

"Both Senator Grassley, our chairman, and myself, we have sent a letter asking for information. He [Kushner] has agreed to give it. I think that's very important. And we will see what happened. I think there's no question, but that he is a principal in this. I don't make any allegations, because I don't know. But I think his testimony would be very important," said Feinstein.