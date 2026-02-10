Sen. Susan Collins announces reelection bid, setting up key Senate contest

Washington — Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced a widely expected reelection bid on Tuesday as focus turns to the Maine Senate race, which could be among the most consequential this cycle.

Collins made the announcement in a 15-second video Tuesday as she unboxed a pair of New Balance sneakers.

"This is perfect for 2026," Collins said, holding a sneaker. "Because, I'm running."

Collins, 73, was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and is seeking a sixth term in the upper chamber. She chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, wielding wide influence over annual funding.

She is considered among the most independent-minded in the GOP conference, often breaking with her party and becoming the subject of President Trump's ire. Last month, the president said Collins "should never be elected to office again."

Sen. Susan Collins is seen in the Senate subway on Dec. 9, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Maine Republican has survived a handful of challenges from Democrats in previous races, but it remains to be seen whether she can fend off a Democratic challenge in a state that Kamala Harris won in 2024 by almost seven points.

Who will take on Collins remains to be seen. In October, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a 78-year-old two-term governor, entered the race after a sizable recruitment effort by party leadership. But the Democratic primary has divided the party, with progressives backing political newcomer Graham Platner, a veteran and oyster farmer who has billed himself as an anti-establishment candidate.

The Maine Senate race could be key to determining control of the Senate. With 53 Republicans in the upper chamber, Democrats would need to defend seats in some competitive states, while flipping four seats in order to secure a majority.