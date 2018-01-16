Semi crashes into side of elementary school in Minnesota

LYLE, Minn. -- A semi-trailer truck veered off a highway and crashed through the wall of an elementary school in southern Minnesota, injuring four people including two children in a classroom. Two students, along with the driver and a child passenger in the vehicle hit by the semi were injured.

School officials in Lyle, next to the Iowa border, say the semi rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 218 about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then careered off the highway and crashed into the school with its cab landing inside the walls. The highway is about 100 yards from the school.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two students, and two people in the car that was rear-ended, were transported with minor injuries, CBS Minnesota reports.

A witness described the scene to CBS Minnesota as "diesel fuel spraying everywhere and kids screaming."

Students were evacuated to to a church across the street until their parents could pick them up. Classes are canceled for Wednesday and will resume once contractors assess the integrity of the building, which hosts about 300 Pre-k through high school students each day.