Sampling fresh-picked sea lettuce

Step aside, kale; there's a new green in town. It's rich in vitamins, high in protein and iron, and already a favorite of manatees the world over: sea lettuce.

Look past the waxy, somewhat slimy consistency of its bright green leaves and savor its salty taste. The flavor made quite an impression on 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl when she sampled the edible seaweed straight from the ocean.

"I'm having micronutrients, and I'm liking it. I really like it! I'm so surprised," Stahl said while on a research boat in waters outside Seattle. She was speaking with Betsy Peabody of the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, which is running an experiment to determine whether seaweed can help fight the growing problem of ocean acidification.

Scientists hope that, in addition to helping clean ocean waters, seaweed can also help feed rising global populations. From sugar kelp to sea lettuce, it's now turning fishermen into farmers. Stahl reports on the new frontier of seaweed on this week's 60 Minutes, which airs Sunday at 7 pm ET.