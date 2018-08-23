Sears closing another 46 unprofitable stores in November

Sears Holding is shutting more unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores across the country as the struggling retailer tries to clean up its balance sheet.

The embattled 125-year-old retailer told employees at the affected stores this week that their locations would close in November, with liquidation sales to begin as soon as next week.

The stores to be shuttered includes 33 Sears and 13 Kmart stores, with several affiliated Sears Auto locations impacted.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," Sears said on its website.

Hit by decreased foot traffic and lackluster sales online, the company has closed hundreds of stores in recent years. At last count, Sears was operating nearly 900 stores.

Sears disclosed its latest round of store closings as it considers an offer from its Eddie Lampert, its CEO and biggest shareholder, to buy its Kenmore household appliances brand for $400 million.

Shares of Sears have declined more than 85 percent during the past 12 months, and on Thursday were down 2.5 percent, giving it a market capitalization of $124.6 million.

These are the stores that are slated to close:

Kmart stores

935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley, CA



1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA



3625 East 18th Street, Antioch, CA



6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA



589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT



301 College Square, Newark, DE



3231 Chicago Road, Steger, IL



11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau, MO



2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus, MS



605 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY



440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham, OR



101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV



2150 South Douglas HWY, Gillette, WY



Sears stores