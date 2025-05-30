Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Faizan Zaki on his winning moment and resilient comeback

Faizan Zaki was the big winner at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which celebrated its 100th anniversary.

At the first Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1925, there were only nine participants. This year, 243 kids from across the country competed for the championship title.

Zaki, from Allen, Texas, correctly spelled "éclaircissement" for the win, a word he said he instantly recognized.

"I know that from … my previous studying. It means enlightenment and … it comes from French. So I just knew all that in my head and, so I just got right to spelling," Zaki said.

But before his victory, in the final minutes of the competition, Zaki, along with the two other finalists, missed their words, sending the contest into another round.

"There was a word that I got earlier, 'Commelina' and without thinking, I started spelling and so then I realized, 'oh, I need to slow down.' I asked for the information and then I realized that what I had spelled was wrong."

Faizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, Texas holds the Scripps Cup after winning in the 21st round of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaki described his spelling process, saying he likes to get a general idea of the word first.

"Basically, I hear the word and I try to get the information about the word before I spell," he said.

The 13-year-old was last year's runner-up and encouraged people to never give up on their dreams.

"If you really are passionate about something and stick to it then you can get it done since that's what I did. Like last year, I got second and I was really disappointed and I was really sad that I didn't win. But the next year, I just kept on studying and studying and studying and now I'm here, I have the trophy," Zaki said.