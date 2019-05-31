Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in unprecedented 8-way tie after 20 rounds

The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie after 20 rounds -- and after the organizers said they had run out of challenging words.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds. The bee has never had more than a two-way tie for the title in its history.

The eight co-champions are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, Rohan Raja.

"It's complete. They will forever be remembered as the Elite Eight," the announcers said just after midnight Friday ET.

The eight champions will each receive the $50,000 prize.

E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson, right, presents a trophy to the eight co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. The spelling bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. Patrick Semansky / AP

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.