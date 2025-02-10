1 dead, at least 3 injured after planes crash at Arizona airport on tarmac

A midsize business jet collided off the runway at a private airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 10, 2025. @donniefitz2

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a business jet crashed into another plane after it landed on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 35A veered off the runway as it arrived at Scottsdale Municipal Airport around 2:45 p.m. It made contact with a Gulfstream 200 business jet that was parked on private property, officials said at a news conference.

An airport spokesperson said that the Learjet's left main gear failed at landing. The National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.

There were five people on board the plane, according to Capt. Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department. One of passengers was pronounced dead on arrival and three others were transported to a local hospital.

First responders were still working to extricate the remaining victim from the wreckage, Folio said.

The PGA Tour's Phoenix Open was held over the weekend in Scottsdale. It is typically one of the busiest times of year for the airport.

There are no commercial flights or airline service at the airport, according to its website, but it is home to many of the region's corporate aircraft.

