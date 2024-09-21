Flight makes emergency landing after live mouse climbs out of in-flight meal

A flight from Norway to Spain had to make an emergency landing in Denmark after a mouse scampered out of an in-flight meal that was served to a passenger.

The Scandinavian Airlines flight was traveling from Oslo, Norway to Malaga, Spain, CBS News partner BBC News reported.

Passenger Jarle Borrestad told the BBC that he was seated next to the woman whose food the mouse was in. As she opened the boxed meal, the mouse scurried out, he said.

He said he pulled his socks over his pant legs so that the mouse did not crawl up, but stressed that people stayed very calm and "were not stressed at all."

Airline spokesperson Oystein Schmidt told AFP that the emergency landing in Copenhagen, Denmark was in line with company procedures, since mice and other rodents can pose a safety risk. Airlines usually have strict restrictions about rodents on board, since they can chew through electrical wiring, the BBC reported.

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Schmidt told the AFP.

Schmidt also said suppliers of in-flight meals will be reviewed "to ensure this does not happen again."

Passengers were transferred to a different aircraft to resume their journey to Spain. Borrestad told the BBC that the delay added only a few hours to the trip.