New York City bike path terrorist gets 8 consecutive life sentences

By Joe Ruiz Jr.

The Islamic extremist who was convicted of killing eight people in a deliberate attack along a New York City bike path was sentenced Wednesday to eight consecutive life sentences.

Sayfullo Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbekistan citizen who drove his truck along a popular bike path in 2017, will serve 260 years, with two more life sentences to be served concurrently.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

