"Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies feels "slighted and hurt" that she wasn't asked to be part of the show's reboot

Like many old sitcoms, "Saved By the Bell" is going to get another moment in the sun. The hit teen show from the 80s and 90s will get a reboot soon — but some actors from the original ensemble cast won't be included.

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the original series, shared an entry from her own diary on the "Dr. Oz" show in which she opens up about being left out of the reunion.

"I have to admit, I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the 'Saved by the Bell' reunion, as other cast members," Voorhies read aloud, tearfully, during a teaser clip for her appearance on Oz's show.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt." "Saved by the Bell" star Lark Voorhies joins me Wednesday to discuss her mental health, as well as her feelings about not being included in an upcoming reboot of the show. pic.twitter.com/mLYQ4aRpoF — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) February 18, 2020

"Yet, I also realize having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision [to leave me out]," Voorhies continued. "With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

The 45-year-old actress sat down with Dr. Oz for an interview that will air Wednesday. The only thing revealed about the interview thus far is that she will address her mental health and the reboot that she was not asked to be a part of.

NBC announced the "Saved by the Bell" reboot in September. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez signed on to reprise their roles, and transgender actress Josie Totah has also been cast to star alongside them, CBS Los Angeles reported earlier this year.

Voorhies is not the only original cast member who will not join the reboot of the show, which ran from 1989 to 1993. Tiffany Amber Thiessen and Dustin Diamond, who were also part of the main cast of six, are not involved in the new project.

This is also not the first time Voorhies was not asked to join her former castmates for a reunion. Although not an official reboot, several of the show's stars joined Jimmy Fallon for a "Saved by the Bell" skit in 2015. Almost all the former teen actors and Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Belding, were in the "Tonight Show" segment. Voorhies and Diamond were not.

In 2012, Voorhies refuted rumors that she was struggling with her mental health after Diamond told People magazine he felt she "wasn't the Lark [he] knew," and her mother claimed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Voorhies responded at the time in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a CBS News partner, saying, "I have no worries myself, nor do I exude, exhibit or possess within my living stratus any reason why someone should worry [on] my behalf."

"It's completely fictional," Voorhies continued in the 2012 interview. People magazine, however, said they stood by their story about Voorhies, and spoke to her and those close to her for hours.

It appears now Voorhies is ready to talk publicly about her mental health. On Instagram Tuesday, the actress teased her interview with Dr. Oz, saying they spoke about "living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand."

"I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times," Voorhies' post reads. "I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished!"