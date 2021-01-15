Sarah Cooper: I'm moving on from lip-syncing Trump

Comic Sarah Cooper became a social media phenomenon and a household name by impersonating President Donald Trump's public statements. Cooper will soon move on from lip-synching his comments, she tells correspondent Jim Axelrod in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast January 17.

Cooper went from being a struggling comedian to catching the eye of the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Cher and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, by recording herself into her cellphone lip-synching Mr. Trump's comments.

"What my videos did was take all that away and say, 'Listen to what he's saying. Listen to what he's not saying. 'Cause, really, he's not saying anything,'" Cooper said.

Those videos led to a special on Netflix.

Now, as Mr. Trump prepares to leave office, Cooper said she's leaving him behind, too.

"I think I found a way to lampoon him that was different and interesting," Cooper said. "But I think we're done. … We're done, we're not going to see any more. I feel like I kind of have to use it as a propellant, but I also have to escape it in a way. Like, I don't want to be known as the 'lip-synching girl.'"

Cooper's future plans include a sitcom in development at CBS. Still, she admits she is a little anxious.

"What if that was it, you know what I mean?" she asked. "What if that was my 15 minutes? Like, what if I'll never be able to do anything as incredible as that again?"

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN [beginning at 9 a.m. ET] and CBS All Access, and is available on cbs.com and On Demand.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).



For more info: