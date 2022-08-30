1 person dead after group of dehydrated hikers got lost in Arizona's SARA Park

One man is dead after a group of hikers got lost at Arizona's Special Activities and Recreation Area (SARA) Park after running out of water, police said.

On Friday afternoon, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called to help to locate a group of four people from out of town who went for a hike at the park but ran out of water and "could not continue to the trailhead," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

"They were out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," police said.

The fire department was able to locate three of the hikers, a 63-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, and a 27-year-old female, all of whom were severely dehydrated, police said. All three were transported for medical treatment.

The rescued hikers told authorities that the fourth hiker, a 31-year-old male, had left the group in search of the trailhead after they had called 911.

"At that time, he was showing signs of dehydration and fatigue," police said.

SAD NEWS - LOST HIKERS, ONE MISSING (LOCATED DECEASED): SARA PARK, SOUTH OF LAKE HAVASU CITY About 2:30pm yesterday... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Search and rescue teams, which included members on the ground and in helicopters, worked through the night to find the missing man, police said.

His body was located in the "desert wilderness" around midday Saturday, police said.

According to police, the group was not from the area and were unaware of the dangers of hiking in the heat. Temperatures in the area were above 100 degrees on Friday.

"They were visiting SARA Park from out of town and unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day and the challenging trail system during the summer," police said.

The dead hiker was not immediately identified by police.