Actress Sara Gilbert files for legal separation from her wife, musician Linda Perry

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry. Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and request that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple's 4-year-old son, Rhodes.Gilbert has two children from a previous relationship.

Actress Sara Gilbert (L) and singer-songwriter Linda Perry arrive for the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 61th Annual Grammy Awards on February 9, 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Gilbert, the 44-year-old star of "The Conners," former star of "Roseanne" and creator and former co-host of the daytime talk show "The Talk" began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry is the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes who has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.