Small plane crashes into Santa Fe home, killing at least 1

A small plane crashed into a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday morning, killing at least one person, officials said.

The fatal plane crash happened near West Frontage Road and La Luna Road around 9:05 a.m. local time, New Mexico State Police said. Images from the scene showed flames, a charred building and smoke billowing into the sky.

It is unknown how many people were on board, but the Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Cessna 310, which holds between four and six people.

A small plane crash in Santa Fe sent smoke billowing into the sky on July 18, 2023. New Mexico State Police

The agency is investigating the crash alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

Roads were shut down in the vicinity of the crash, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. Officials asked people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet specified the number of fatalities.